Photos: THE TALE OF THE GIFTED PRINCE at Theatre Calgary

Theatre Calgary, in partnership with Somerled Arts, has released production photos from the world premiere of THE TALE OF THE GIFTED PRINCE, featuring a book and lyrics by Lezlie Wade and music by Daniel Green. The musical began previews February 14 and runs through March 15 at the Werklund Centre’s Max Bell Theatre.

Based on The Remarkable Journey of Prince Jen by Lloyd Alexander, presented by permission of The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation, the new musical follows Prince Ren as he seeks to protect his father’s kingdom from rebellion. Armed with five humble gifts, Ren embarks on a quest to enlist the help of a reclusive shaman, discovering along the way that the true power of the gifts lies in how they are used.

“This is a story about self-discovery, the strength of friendship, and the ties of family,” said writer Lezlie Wade. “It is also about something even more profound: how the gifts we are given, when used with humility and courage, have the power to effect real change—not just in a kingdom, but in the heart of the one who carries them.”

The production is directed and choreographed by Darren Lee. The all-Asian cast includes Ma-Anne Dionisio as the Woman, Kelvin Moon Loh as King Tai and Magistrate, Kennedy Kanagawa as Prince Ren, and Kelsey Verzotti as Zhi Hao. Additional cast members include Daren Dyhengco, Daniel Fong, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Kodie Rollan, Julius Sermonia, Kelly Wong, Selina Wong, Olivia Yang, Michelle Yu, Tiana Jung (Swing), Mark Sinongco (Swing), and Kalia Stapleton (Lan understudy).

Artistic Director Stafford Arima said, “Every time we commit to a world premiere, we are saying yes to possibility. Yes, to risk. Yes, to the patient process of helping an idea grow into something that can stand on its own in the world.”

The creative team includes associate director Lezlie Wade, musical director Daniel Green, set designer Beyata Hackborn, costume designer Jessica Poirier-Chang, lighting designer Sophie Tang, sound designer Joshua D. Reid, projection designer Sean Nieuwenhuis, and puppet design by Green Fools Theatre. Casting is by Dayton/Walters Casting, with Prince Ren casting by Melanie Lockyer Casting.

Photo Credit: HarderLee