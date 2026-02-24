Vertigo Theatre to Present Canadian Thriller A KILLING SNOW in Calgary

🎭 NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Residing on Treaty 7 Territory and the Métis Nation of Alberta (Districts 5 and 6), Vertigo Theatre will present A Killing Snow by Canadian playwright Paul Ciufo. March 14 – April 12. Performance times are 7:30 PM Tuesdays – Saturdays, with additional matinees at 2:00 PM Saturdays and Sundays.

Four strangers take shelter in Gerald Goldie’s secluded farmhouse during a Huron County blizzard. As they wait out the storm, frightening Latin phrases begin to appear on the walls, and it becomes clear that there is murder on someone’s mind. The stranded guests have a choice — escape the house of terror and face death in the blizzard, or tempt the Fates by remaining. This rural, suspense-packed whodunnit by Canadian playwright Paul Ciufo will have audiences guessing throughout.

“There are many stories of people in our area over the years, stranded by blinding whiteouts and seeking refuge in the home of strangers,” says playwright Paul Ciufo. “Anyone who grew up reading Agatha Christie novels (and loves Vertigo plays) could have very dark thoughts contemplating this scenario. A Killing Snow sprang from such musings.”

A Killing Snow features Katherine Fadum as Libby, Nimet Kanji as Alena, Linda Kee as Callie, Andrew Moodie as Gerald, and Bernardo Pacheco as Jack.

A Killing Snow is written by Paul Ciufo; directed by Tara Beagan; assistant directed by Samuel Kugbiyi; set & lighting design by Andy Moro; costume design by Jolane Houle; sound design & composition by Shelby Reinitz; fight direction by Rico Pfeiffer; assistant set & lighting design by Ximena (He-men-uh) Pinilla; with stage management by Chandler Ontkean, Kate Pallesen, and Rawd Almasoud.