THE STARLING EFFECT to Receive World Premiere from Verb Theatre

THE STARLING EFFECT, a new play by Lara Schmitz, will receive its world premiere from Verb Theatre in association with Reckless Daughter Creative at Vertigo Studio Theatre from April 30 through May 9, 2026.

Described as a sci-fi thriller presented live on stage, the play follows Ravonna, who believes she killed her sister—until she learns that a consciousness experiment she interfered with trapped two souls inside a preserved starling bird: her sister’s and her former mentor’s wife. As time runs out, Ravonna and Dr. Sandra Beetle must set aside their hostility to attempt a rescue by inserting Ravonna into the bird’s consciousness. Once inside, Ravonna confronts a labyrinth of memories that challenge her understanding of the past.

The production marks a collaboration between Verb Theatre and the Calgary-based collective Reckless Daughter Creative. Organizers describe the work as offering audiences an opportunity to experience science fiction in a theatrical setting.

THE STARLING EFFECT runs April 30 – May 9, 2026 at Vertigo Studio Theatre.

Audience Advisory: This production contains staged violence, discussions of mental health, and coarse language. Recommended for ages 16 and up.