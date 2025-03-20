Verb Theatre to Present EVERY BRILLIANT THING in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Originally performed at the 2014 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Every Brilliant Thing was such an enormous hit that it was invited for a four-month run in New York City before it was filmed for broadcast on HBO. Calgary audiences now have a chance to experience Every Brilliant Thing from April 10 - 19, 2025 at Pumphouse Theatre, presented by Verb Theatre and starring Karen Johnson-Diamond.

“Every Brilliant Thing isn’t just a play - it is an experience. Using gentle audience participation, this show lifts spirits and creates a sense of wonder about the small things in our everyday lives. I think now is a time when we really need connection, joy, and a reminder that things can be hard and brilliant simultaneously,” said Kathryn Smith, Artistic Director of Verb Theatre and the Director of this production.

What do you do when you’re just seven years old and mum finds it hard to be happy? Start writing down for her every brilliant thing worth living for—ice cream, water fights, rollercoasters—and then never stop. #315 The smell of old books. #994 Hairdressers who listen to what you want. #2000 Coffee. #9996 Sex. As time passes and the list grows, what began as a naive attempt to deal with tragedy becomes an epic chronicle of life's small joys. This list takes on a life of its own in an unusually funny show about depression and love.

Beloved Calgary actor, Karen Johnson-Diamond, who is a Betty Mitchell award winner and recipient of the Duval Lang Award for Theatre for Young Audiences, stars in this show. She has been performing improv for over 25 years, and has been seen on most major stages in Alberta.

“Audiences can also expect ‘something brilliant’ at every performance, whether it be free ice cream, colouring tables, or complimentary coffee and baked goods,” added Smith. “We can’t wait for Calgary audiences to experience this unique and touching play.”

Comments