Revv52 Pop/Rock Ensemble presents: VIRTUALLY YOURS Streaming Concert

Tune in this weekend to Revv52's streamed concert of stunning music videos VIRTUALLY YOURS. The ladies of Revv will be joined by a special guest performer, the incredible baritone Jonathan Christopher who is a member of HAMILTON's national touring cast.

Songs from DEAR EVAN HANSEN and JAGGED LITTLE PILL are also featured along with artists like: Justin Bieber, Alanis Morissette, Imagine Dragons, Rag'n'Bone Man, Alannah Myles, The Stampeders and more. Get your tickets and enjoy in your own living room!

Revv52 has adapted with the pandemic and safely rehearsed, recorded tracks and filmed music videos for this concert by breaking up our 52+ member group into groups of 10. It has been a massive undertaking but has provided members with the ability to continue creating during this time and share it worldwide. We can't wait to share our music with the world! We already have tickets sale in the Scotland, Ireland,England, Australia, Germany, the Phillipines Mexico and more.

Learn more at Revv52.com.