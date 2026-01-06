DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS Comes to the Pumphouse Theatre

🎭 NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Front Row Centre Players will present Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at the Pumphouse Theatre this month. Performances run January 9 – 24, 2026.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels takes us to the French Riviera for high jinks and hilarity. Lawrence Jameson makes his lavish living by talking rich ladies out of their money. Freddy Benson more humbly swindles women by waking their compassion with fabricated stories about his grandmother’s failing health.

After meeting on a train, they attempt to work together, only to find that this small French town isn’t big enough for the two of them. They agree on a settlement: the first one to extract $50,000 from a young female target, heiress, Christine Colgate, wins, and the other must leave town.

A hilarious battle of cons ensues that will keep audiences laughing, humming and guessing to the end!