STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Theatre Calgary in 2022

Theatre Calgary will present Steel Magnolias in 2022. Performances will run March 8 - April 3, 2022. The play is written by Robert Harling and directed by Valerie Planche.

All the ladies who are "anybody" come to gossip and have their hair done by Truvy in her Chinquapin, Louisiana salon. Sharing their stories, laughs and tears, Steel Magnolias is the much-loved hit play featuring six amazing women who draw upon their strength and love to meet the challenges of life. Part comedy of manners, part heartfelt tearjerker, and featuring non-stop banter and wisecracks, this play about friendship, community, and the power of the human spirit is what we all need right now.

Learn more at https://www.theatrecalgary.com/shows/steel-magnolias.