SHUMKA 60 On Tour Celebrates in Eight Canadian Cities in 2020 

After decades of performances near and far, the whirlwind returns with its tenth Canadian tour to eight cities, April to October 2020.

Shumka means "whirlwind," a powerful display of artistry, energy and emotion through dance. Sixty years of performance history has shaped the Ukrainian Shumka Dancers signature dance style. With true respect for their heritage, Shumka continually challenges conventional boundaries to define the experience of Ukraine Canadian dance today.

Celebrating Shumka's legacy as a leading dance company in Canada, SHUMKA 60 On Tour will feature two works including a salute to the past through an adaptation of Shumka's celebrated Classic Hopak and Shumka's whimsical Mosquito's Wedding, a true feast for the eyes and a love story for all ages with a message that... all we need is love.



More show and on-sale information is available at Shumka.com.





