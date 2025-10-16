MJ THE MUSICAL To Make Its Edmonton Premiere In November At Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The First National Tour of MJ, the smash-hit musical inspired by the life and artistry of Michael Jackson, will make its Edmonton premiere November 11–16, 2025 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, presented by Broadway Across Canada.

Jordan Markus continues in the title role of ‘MJ,’ reprising his performance from both the Broadway and touring companies. He is joined by Melvin Gray Jr. (MJ – Alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Rajané Katurah (Katherine Jackson/Kate), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Kristin Stokes (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Michael Nero (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), and young performers Quentin Blanton Jr. and Bryce A. Holmes alternating as Little Michael. The ensemble also includes more than 25 swings and company members, among them Zuri Noelle Ford (Fight Captain), Tyrone Reese (Dance Captain), and Zion Mikhail Pradier (Assistant Dance Captain).

Since its launch, the MJ tour has visited 65 cities across North America, played to over 1.7 million patrons, and shattered numerous box office records. Centered around the making of Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour, the musical takes audiences beyond the iconic moves and legendary hits, offering an intimate glimpse into the creative process and collaborative spirit that defined one of the world’s greatest entertainers.

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, winner of the Tony Award for Best Choreography, and featuring a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ has thrilled over five million fans globally—on Broadway, in London’s West End, Hamburg, and Sydney. The production will launch its first international tour in Asia in 2026 and its first UK tour in 2027.

The creative team includes Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Paul Tazewell (Costume Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair & Wig Design), and Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design). Musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, with music direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting is by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals, with stage management led by Nicole Olson and Xavier Khan, and company management led by Eric Armstrong and Bianca Jean-Charles.

MJ is produced on Broadway and on tour by Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain.

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More