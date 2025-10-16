MJ THE MUSICAL To Make Its Calgary Premiere This November At Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The acclaimed First National Tour of MJ the Musical will make its Calgary premiere November 18–23, 2025 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, presented by Broadway Across Canada.

Jordan Markus continues in the title role of ‘MJ,’ having originated the part on both Broadway and the tour. He is joined by Melvin Gray Jr. (MJ – Alternate), Quentin Blanton Jr. and Bryce A. Holmes (Little Michael), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Rajané Katurah (Katherine Jackson/Kate), and Kristin Stokes (Rachel), among a cast of over 30 performers and swings.

Over two years, the North American tour has played to 1.7 million patrons across 65 cities, breaking box office records nationwide. Centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ offers a rare glimpse into Michael Jackson’s creative process, celebrating his artistry through the direction and choreography of Christopher Wheeldon and the book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

The creative team includes Derek McLane (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting), Paul Tazewell (costumes), Gareth Owen (sound), Peter Nigrini (projections), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wigs), and Joe Dulude II (makeup). Musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, with music direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting is by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and Lindsay Levine, CSA.

Following its global success on Broadway, in London’s West End, and across Australia and Germany, MJ will launch its first International Tour in Asia in 2026 and UK Tour in 2027.

