LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD to be Presented at Calgary Opera

Calgary Opera will present Little Red Riding Hood, the famously funny, bite-sized opera by Seymour Barab. This one-hour family favourite brings a playful twist to the classic fairytale, making it the perfect introduction to opera for young audiences — and a delightful outing for all ages.

Performances will run from Friday, November 28 to Sunday, December 7 at the Mamdani Opera Centre. With both daytime and evening options, plus a sensory-friendly performance* on Saturday, December 6 at 11 a.m., this opera is tailor-made for fidgety kids, busy families, and anyone looking for a little holiday magic.

“I am thrilled to be making my debut with Calgary Opera this season with Little Red Riding Hood! What a wonderful challenge to take a well-known classic fairy tale and a charming and funny score and libretto by Seymour Barab and be given the opportunity to put my own bit of a modern twist on it,” said Mieko Ouchi, Stage Director of this production, who is also a Canadian actress, playwright and director.

Can clever Little Red outwit the sneaky, shape-shifting Wolf? Packed with silly tricks and big laughs, Little Red Riding Hood promises an unforgettable adventure brought to life by Calgary Opera’s McPhee Artists - emerging stars poised to become tomorrow’s operatic greats.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the singers from the McPhee Artist Development Program on this super playful show for all ages – in English!” added Ouchi.

