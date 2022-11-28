Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LITTLE RED WARRIOR AND HIS LAWYER Comes to Theatre Calgary Next Month

Performances run January 31 - February 19, 2023.

Nov. 28, 2022  
LITTLE RED WARRIOR AND HIS LAWYER Comes to Theatre Calgary Next Month

Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer comes to Theatre Calgary next year.

Little Red is the last remaining member of the Little Red Warrior Nation. One day Red discovers that a land development firm has violated his traditional territory. In a fit of rage, he attacks one of the engineers, gets arrested, and is assigned a court-appointed lawyer. Things turn satirical when a displaced Red moves in with the lawyer and his wife. And when you invite a coyote into the coop, they may just walk off with your chickens. This biting new satire by Governor General's Award-winning playwright Kevin Loring will leave you with plenty to talk about after the lights come up.

Theatre Calgary is proud to present this show as a joint presentation with Making Treaty 7.

Performances run January 31 - February 19, 2023.




