Honens International Piano Competition Opens 2021 Applications And Announces Details Of Its Tenth Edition

The triennial Honens International Piano Competition-distinguished for its philosophy of the Complete Artist-opens applications and announces the details of its 2021 edition.

Honens awards its Prize Laureate $100,000 (CAD) and a comprehensive artistic and career development program which includes worldwide representation; debut recitals in career-building markets such as Berlin, London, New York, and Toronto; residencies and special projects; coaching and mentorship opportunities; and the production, release, and distribution of professional recordings. The prize is one of the largest of its kind in the world.

Competition juries include pianists and other individuals including artist managers, collaborative musicians, and concert presenters who play a meaningful role in a successful artist's career. Honens' 2021 jury roster includes Janina Fialkowska (Canada), Michel Béroff (France), Imogen Cooper (UK), Ick-Choo Moon (Korea), and Katherine Chi (Canada). A complete listing of all three juries can be found at honens.com/juries. Canadian pianist / composer Stewart Goodyear, who will sit as a member of the Second Jury, has also been commissioned to compose an 8-minute piece to be performed by each Semifinalist as an aspect of their solo recital.

Each Competition year, Honens appoints an internationally respected, active concert pianist as its Mentor-in-Residence, who provides a one-hour feedback session with each Semifinalist and Finalist in the days following their performances. American pianist Jeremy Denk has been named as Honens' 2021 Mentor-in-Residence.

"Honens' search for the Complete Artist is a celebration of the most exciting young pianists in the world today. The very high quality of our jurors and collaborators complements the engaging atmosphere of Honens and the city of Calgary. As one of the world's top piano events, we are thrilled to announce our 2021 competition," says Honens' Artistic Director, Jon Kimura Parker.

Applications are now open to pianists 20 to 30 years of age. The application deadline is 30 October, 2020 (23:59 GMT-07:00). Fifty pianists will be selected to participate in the Quarterfinals in Berlin and New York in March 2021. and ten will advance to the Semifinals beginning on 14 October, 2021 in Calgary. Only three will endure to the Finals which conclude on 22 October, 2021.





