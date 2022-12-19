FORGIVENESS Comes to Theatre Calgary in 2023
Performances run March 7 - April 1, 2023.
Forgiveness is the acclaimed 2018 Canada Reads-winning novel by Mark Sakamoto. It's a memoir of Sakamoto's grandparents and their harrowing experiences during the Second World War. Mark's maternal grandfather was a Canadian soldier who spent years as a prisoner of war in a Japanese camp.
His paternal grandmother was one of the thousands of Japanese-Canadians interned by the Canadian government during the war. In the face of tremendous adversity and transgressions, they chose not to live a life of anger but instead to embrace and teach forgiveness. Be prepared to be moved by this Governor General's Literary Award-winner Hiro Kanagawa's heartfelt adaptation.
A joint production with the Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver).
Performances run March 7 - April 1, 2023.
More Hot Stories For You
December 8, 2022
This coming of age warâ€“time story about a family during the holidays is a tale that has been cherished for generations. Jo March isnâ€™t your typical Victorian lady. She is unconventional and headstrong. And she is convinced that one day she will be a great novelist. But tumultuous times surround her and her sisters.
Family Favorite BLIPPI Wonderful World Tour Stops In Calgary On May 14
December 5, 2022
Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Calgary, Alberta on Sunday, May 13.Â
LITTLE RED WARRIOR AND HIS LAWYER Comes to Theatre Calgary Next Month
November 28, 2022
Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer comes to Theatre Calgary next year. Performances run January 31 - February 19, 2023.
NAUGHTY... BUT NICE! Returns ToÂ Forte Musical Theatre Guild for Its 9th Holiday Season!
November 17, 2022
For the first time since 2019, Forte Musical Theatre Guild's Naughty... but Nice: Nine Live! is back on the stage in its new home at cSPACE. With some new songs, some new cast members and a lot of old favourites from years' past, audiences can enjoy the holiday classic from December 7- December 23, 2022.Â
StoryBook Theatre to Present ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season
November 7, 2022
Presented by StoryBook Theatre and based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf The Musical is a modern-day holiday classic that is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. Playing from November 25 to December 30, 2022, this is a family friendly performance that makes for the perfect holiday treat!Â