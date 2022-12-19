FORGIVENESS Comes to Theatre Calgary in 2023

Forgiveness is the acclaimed 2018 Canada Reads-winning novel by Mark Sakamoto. It's a memoir of Sakamoto's grandparents and their harrowing experiences during the Second World War. Mark's maternal grandfather was a Canadian soldier who spent years as a prisoner of war in a Japanese camp.

His paternal grandmother was one of the thousands of Japanese-Canadians interned by the Canadian government during the war. In the face of tremendous adversity and transgressions, they chose not to live a life of anger but instead to embrace and teach forgiveness. Be prepared to be moved by this Governor General's Literary Award-winner Hiro Kanagawa's heartfelt adaptation.

A joint production with the Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver).

Performances run March 7 - April 1, 2023.