DORA MAAR: THE WICKED ONE Announced At HPR 2022

In 1935, the brilliant photographer and artist Dora Maar meets Pablo Picasso at a cafe in Paris. Thus begins a relationship with the most famous artist in the world.

Dora Maar: The Wicked One is a play about love, obsession and surrealism, presented by GAL Productions, with the generous support of Hit & Myth Productions, from January 27 - 29th, as part of the 2022 High Performance Rodeo.

"Often Dora Maar gets dismissed as Picasso's muse, but she is much, much more than that. Dora is an artist in her own right, an accomplished photographer, pushing the boundaries of her medium. She was a real revolutionary," said actor and co-writer Daniela Vlaskalic.

"We are attracted to unique, boundary breaking women in history and we wanted to imagine what it must have been like for her to be in a relationship with Picasso, to confront his fame and to know the man behind the paintings."

GAL Productions is a newly founded company by Beth Graham and Daniela Vlaskalic, who are both actors and playwrights. They met as students at the University of Alberta, while taking their BFAs in acting. After graduating, they teamed up with Charlie Tomlinson and created The Drowning Girls. They've been writing together since 1999 and their other collaborations include: Comrades, The Last Train, A Foolish Boy and, most recently, Mules, which received its world premiere at Theatrefront in Toronto in 2019.

"The character of Dora Maar appeared in another one of our plays. We fell in love with her and felt there was much more to say and explore in her story. We were intrigued by how Dora navigates or fails to navigate the allure of the most famous artist of all time," added co-writer Beth Graham.

Audiences can expect to be introduced to a dynamic artist who was overshadowed by Picasso's fame and to learn about a trailblazing woman from history who has been largely ignored, while gaining insight into how challenging it was to be a modern woman in 1935 and to be accepted into a male dominated milieu.

"Hit & Myth has always worked with all different types of theatre companies and when I first heard about this project, it just sounded really, really cool. Dora Maar is a pivotal figure in modern art, whose influence is overlooked, or even overshadowed, by her famous lover, so when I learned just how much she influenced him and his work, I was stunned," said Joel Cochrane, Artistic Producer of Hit & Myth Productions.

From January 18 - February 6, 2022, One Yellow Rabbit's High Performance Rodeo, Calgary's International Festival of the Arts, is where the action is. It's a chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists here in Calgary. https://www.hprodeo.ca/lineup

COVID-19 protocol: In accordance with the Arts Commons and Resident Company vaccination policy, entry will be denied for those who are not fully vaccinated or cannot provide the required documentation at the time of their event, and will be redirected to the box office. Masks are required at all times throughout the building. More information here - https://bit.ly/3eQqVLB

TICKETS are available now https://www.hprodeo.ca/2022/dora.