Calgary Performing Arts Festival Returns For 2025 Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Calgary Performing Arts Festival (CPAF) is back for its 2025 edition. The event began on April 12 and will continue to May 9. CPAF features a series of live performances across various venues in the city. This annual event has been a cornerstone of Calgary's cultural calendar for over 94 years, providing a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talents.​Calgary Performing Arts Festival.

Performances will be held at multiple locations, including the Leacock Theatre at Mount Royal University and the Engineered Air Theatre at Arts Commons.

The Calgary Performing Arts Festival (CPAF) is a non-profit organization that has inspired and supported talented and aspiring young performance artists for 94 years.

Since 1931, CPAF has been an integral part of Calgary’s arts, music & culture community. We are committed to celebrating young performers (artists can compete until the age of 25 years) of all skill levels. Although it’s held in our beautiful city, our participants have come from across Alberta to Take The Stage and Be Heard.

Participants have the opportunity to participate in a variety of musical genres and spoken word.

Comments