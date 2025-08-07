Banff Centre Mountain Film And Book Festival Reveals 50th Anniversary Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity has announced the 50th anniversary lineup for the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, running November 1–9, 2025. Since its inception in 1976, the Festival has grown from a small gathering in the Canadian Rockies to an internationally recognized celebration of mountain culture, outdoor sports, adventure travel, environmental awareness, and storytelling.

This year’s milestone edition will feature more than 80 films, including World and North American premieres; a special Fire and Ice Symposium (Nov. 4–5); author events; the bustling Festival Marketplace; free talks on the Rab Stage; exhibitions; downtown activations; and an all-new BANFFPitch competition for emerging filmmakers.

“The 50th anniversary marks a truly special milestone in the Festival's history,” said Joanna Croston, Director of Mountain Culture at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. “For five decades, we've had the privilege of bringing people together through shared stories of adventure, environmental passion, and the pursuit of knowledge. As we celebrate this historic moment, we are inspired to reflect on the past and look ahead to shaping a future filled with inspiration and deeper connection to the great outdoors.”

2025 Festival Highlights

Nov. 1: Christina “Lusti” Lustenberger and Guillaume Pierrel premiere a new film about their first descent of Mt. Robson’s South Face, followed by films in competition.

Nov. 2: Snow Show – A fan-favourite event showcasing big-mountain skiing and snowboarding films.

Nov. 3: Radical Reels – High-adrenaline adventure films and fearless athletes.

Nov. 4–5: Fire and Ice Symposium – Keynotes, breakout sessions, and a reception exploring the role of storytelling in climate impact.

Nov. 4: Polar explorers Børge Ousland and Vincent Colliard share stories from their Ice Legacy expeditions.

Nov. 5: Photographer James Balog presents his Extreme Ice Survey alongside his new film Chasing Time.

Nov. 6–7: Daytime book events with Lynn Hill, Lydia Bradey, Hazel Findlay, Brette Harrington, Sharon Wood, and more.

Nov. 6: Yosemite Women Firsts – Legendary climbers Hill, Bradey, Findlay, and Babsi Zangerl recount groundbreaking ascents.

Nov. 7: Leading Edge Alpinism panel with Hélias Millerioux, Quentin Roberts, Alik Berg, Chantel Astorga, and Brette Harrington.

Nov. 8: Wade Davis in conversation with Terry Garcia; premiere of Trango featuring the first ski descent of the Great Trango Glacier.

Additional programming includes the newly launched Banff @Altitude podcast and the inaugural BANFFPitch live competition, where five young filmmakers will vie for a $25,000 CAD award.

Ticket Information

Dates: November 1–9, 2025

Location: Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, Banff, Alberta

Passes: Chomolungma Pass, Opening Weekend, Fire and Ice Symposium, and Closing Weekend available.

Single Tickets: From $20

Booking: banffmountainfestival.ca or Banff Centre Box Office

Film Finalists Announced: October 2, 2025