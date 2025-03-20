Banff Centre Announces Haema Sivanesan as Director, Visual Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity has announced the appointment of Haema Sivanesan as Director, Visual Arts. With a career dedicated to supporting artists across interdisciplinary practices with a focus on visual arts, Haema is well-positioned to assist artists from around the world to seize the unique opportunity that Visual Arts programs offer artists of all genres. Haema will transition to the role on May 1, 2025 from her current position as Director, Leighton Artist Studios and Partnerships, which she has held since April 2023.

A post-secondary institution located in the heart of Canada's Rocky Mountains in Banff, Alberta, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is dedicated to providing professional development and training in the areas of arts, leadership, and mountain culture, as well as world-class cultural experiences to local and international audiences. Banff Centre's arts programs offer access to outstanding facilities in an unparalleled natural environment of 42 acres of land on the side of Sacred Buffalo Guardian Mountain.

Artists attending programs can interact with peers and faculty from around the world while having full access to campus resources and support services. The Visual Arts residency programs, both thematic and self-directed, are open to professional artists, curators, art critics and researchers. In every residency, participants are given studio space, feedback, mentorship and engagement with their cohort and instructional faculty.

Haema Sivanesan is a curator, researcher, and art writer with extensive experience across a range of sectors in the visual arts in Canada and abroad. Prior to joining Banff Centre, she held leadership and curatorial positions in public art galleries, artist-run centres and festivals, including as Chief Curator at Calgary, Alberta's Glenbow Museum (2021 - 2022) and as Curator at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria (2015 - 2021) in Victoria, British Columbia.

Josephine Ridge, Executive Director, Arts at Banff Centre says, “Haema is highly respected as a Curator and Director within the arts world both in Canada and internationally. Her extensive experience will be invaluable in her new role as she leads and shapes our visual arts programs with an eye to both current relevancy and future trends as Banff Centre looks towards its 100th anniversary in 2033. I am delighted that after an extensive search we were able to make this appointment from within the pool of our talented staff and I look forward very much to continuing to work with Haema in her new capacity.”

Haema is delighted to be appointed to the role of Director, Visual Arts at Banff Centre. “I am excited to bring my experience and substantial network in the arts to support Visual Arts at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. These programs provide a unique opportunity for artists to put their practice first, with access to the best facilities we can offer. I look forward to continuing to work with my Banff Centre colleagues and coordinating with visionary partners across Canada to provide exceptional opportunities to visual artists from around the world.”

