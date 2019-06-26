BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL to Play at StoryBook Theater

Fade in on Storybook Theatre as Bring it On runs Aug. 17 through Sept. 7, 2019 at the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre.

Set in the high stakes world of competitive high school cheerleading, Bring It On: The Musical tells the story of Campbell, cheer captain and most popular girl at the uber-affluent Truman High School. Before she can lead her award-winning squad to another win at Nationals, tragedy strikes: School redistricting forces Campbell to transfer to the multi-ethnic Jackson High School.

Knocked off her throne as teen queen, Campbell tries to make sense of her new "outsider" status. Soon she discovers that Eva, a plotting sophomore with delusions of grandeur, is responsible for knocking her from the top of the cheer pyramid. With a national title on the line, Campbell must convince Danielle, Jackson's "it-girl" and leader of hip-hop dance troupe The Crew, to start a cheerleading squad and help bring on some sweet revenge.

Bring It On features a book by Jeff Whitty, music by Tom Kittening and Lin Manuel Miranda and lyrics by Amanda Green and Lin Manuel Miranda.

The musical's creative team includes: JP Thibodeau (Director), Justine Westby (Associate Director), Tara Laberge (Musical Director), Jocelyn Hoover Liever (Choreographer), Leon Leontaridis (Vocal Coach) and Mackenzie Lehner (Dance Coach).

For more information and tickets to Bring It On The Musical, tap here.





