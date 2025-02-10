World Music Institute to Present Paolo Angeli at Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Composer, ethnomusicologist, and instrument maker Paolo Angeli is set to perform at Joe's Pub on Saturday, March 8. Agenli grew up in the port of Palau in Sardinia, later moving to the city of Bologna where he was exposed to a variety of musical genres while mastering improvisation. Beginning In 1993, he spent nearly a decade training with the renowned prepared Sardinian guitarist Giovanni Scanu, who taught him the forms of Sardinian folk music. It was through this unconventional training that Paolo cultivated an expansive and timeless approach to music that he expresses through his hand-crafted prepared Sardinian guitar. Designed by Paolo to be played with both hands and feet, this one-of-a-kind instrument features pedals and levers that deliver electronic and percussive accompaniments to his repertoire, transforming the visionary artist into a one-man band for a new millennium.

Since 1997 Paolo has played concerts with his modified guitar all over the world at some of the most important festivals and theaters of Europe, Australia, North and South America, Africa, Russia, and Japan. He has also recorded more than fifty albums and has collaborated with Pat Metheny, Fred Frith, Hamid Drake, Iva Bittová, Butch Morris, Ned Rothenberg, Jon Rose, Derek Gripper, Antonello Salis, Evan Parker, Takumi Fukushima, Louis Sclavis, and Paolo Fresu, among others.

Angeli has a degree in ethnomusicology and has digitalized the Archivio Mario Cervo, the most important collection of Sardinian records and traditional music. As a researcher, he has published Canto in Re, a volume of historical analysis of the cantu a chittera. With Nanni Angeli, he is the Artistic Director of Isole che Parlano, an international arts festival suspended between innovation and tradition that has taken place in Palau since 1996. Angeli currently lives between Sardinia and Valencia, always facing the sea.

WMI's IMPROVISATIONS series features artists referencing their own musical and cultural traditions in a collaborative and improvisational form.

