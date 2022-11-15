Wilson Jermaine Heredia to Perform Two Shows at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present a special concert from Wilson Jermaine Heredia, the Tony Award-winning star of Broadway's Rent - for two shows only, Tuesday, November 29 and Tuesday, December 6, both at 7:00 PM. Heredia will offer a night of storytelling and song, taking the audience on a journey from Brooklyn to Broadway and beyond, featuring musical theater standards, some Latin influence, and of course rock. Tickets are $35-$75, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Wilson Jermaine Heredia is best known for winning the 1996 Tony, Drama Desk and Obie Awards, for the role of "Angel" in the Broadway musical Rent. He also garnered an Olivier nomination when he reprised the role in London and played it again in the 2005 film. Heredia returned to Broadway in La Cage Aux Folles, opposite Harvey Fierstein, and recently played the role of Dan in Next to Normal at the Westport Country Playhouse. Other films include Flawless, with Robert De Niro and Philip Seymour Hoffman; The Rainbow Bridge Motel; and Lin-Manuel Miranda's adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick... Boom! for Netflix. On TV, he has guest starred in "Banshee," "Blind Spot," "Without a Trace," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Follow Heredia on Instagram at @wilsonjermaineheredia, Twitter at @wilsonjheredia_ and Facebook at Wilson J. Heredia.

Monday, November 21 at 7:00 PM

BARBRA AND LIZA LIVE!

Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra) joins forces with Rick Skye (Slice O' Minnelli) for an evening celebrating these two icons.

Monday, November 28 at 7:00 PM

Ari Axelrod

Join Ari as he celebrates the release of his first ever album. With music direction by Broadway veteran music director Larry Yurman (Grey Gardens, War Paint), this evening will feature highlights from the album (a live recording of his Bistro Award-winning show), as well as favorites from his critically acclaimed show, "A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway," and never-before-heard material. From Bernstein and Bareilles to Carole King and Sondheim, this is a celebration you won't want to miss.

Friday, December 2 at 7:00 PM

LIZZIE THOMAS

Celebrate the magic of the season with NYC vocalist Lizzie Thomas and her swinging Jazz Band. Get into the spirit as Lizzie reimagines the sounds of Christmas & holiday classics found on her Santa Baby album with many fun surprises along the way. Thomas has made a name for herself as a swinging, sultry jazz singer with a beautiful stage presence. Her phrasing is effortless and naturally swings. She captivates her audience by going straight to the heart of the lyric. Her latest release, New Sounds From the Jazz Age, recorded in a "live" setting, is a uniquely beautiful and provocative new sound on the songbook classics we know and love. The album celebrates Ms. Thomas' ability to vocalize on racing tempos, effortlessly pivot between styles and key changes, and dig deep into the rich complexities of Ellington, Porter, and Gershwin. The album features Russell Malone on guitar, John Colianni on piano, Jay Leonhart on bass, Felix Peikli on clarinet, and Bernard Linnette on drums.

Friday, December 2 at 9:30 PM

LANCE LOPEZ

Lance Lopez has scaled to the top of the mountain of blues rock guitar heavyweights. His impassioned vocals and smoky, soulful tenor deliver every song with a no-holds-barred approach to honesty and truth. On the path to securing his place in a long line of great Texas bluesmen, Lopez began his professional career at the age of 14, playing the bars and clubs around New Orleans and along the Gulf Coast. Soul legend Johnny Taylor hired Lance to join his band, quickly building his reputation as an up-and-coming blues phenom. Lance celebrated his 18th year by becoming Lucky Peterson's band leader, which led to his joining the Buddy Miles Express. Lopez has performed and toured with legendary icons such as B.B. King, Buddy Guy, ZZ Top, Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck, Whitesnake, Def Leppard, and Johnny Winter. Now based in Nashville, Lopez currently tours with a power trio of four-piece band and has just completed a new album on Cleopatra Records, set to be released in 2023.

Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 PM

JULIA VAN CARTIER - "A Very Julia Christmas"

Julia Van Cartier has been busy getting ready for the holidays and brings to you an all-new special Christmas cabaret. Hop in her sleigh and come along with Julia and her band for the most entertaining evening full of all the songs, Holiday and otherwise, that you forgot that you loved! She takes the audience on a wonderful escape through the exciting and glamorous tale of her journey to the North Pole to meet Santa. Julia is joined by guest star from "Canadian Idol," Tetiana Maria, and her drag sister, Ruby Powers. Van Cartier has been performing in heels for 22 years. Phoenix, Chicago, Madrid, Disney World, Celebrity Cruise Line and New York are some of the places you will have seen her perform. Julia was voted "New York's Next Top Drag Queen (All Star's Edition)" in 2018.

Saturday, December 10 at 7:00 PM

ARKAI

Defying contemporary labels, ARKAI's music fuses their classical virtuosity with the energy of a rock band, the spontaneity of a jazz combo, and the beauty of a string quartet. They are joined at by percussion phenomenon Jeremy Smith for an awe-inspiring and heart-moving holiday celebration. ARKAI channels the diversity of the world through genre-bending music, forging new possibilities for what a violin and cello can be. Winners of the 2021 Astral Artists National Auditions, their past engagements have included performances at The MET Breuer, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the 92nd Street Y. Their electronic debut composition, "Letters from COVID" was featured at TED@PMI for a global audience of over 30,000 people from 182 countries. ARKAI was recently selected by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the Association of American Voices to participate in the '21-22 American Music Abroad season. The group's debut album, Aurora, is currently being produced with in with seven-time Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton.

Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 PM

THE BOY BAND PROJECT -"BOY BAND BRUNCH"

The award-winning phenomenon Boy Band Brunch is back and delivered with its own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. They re-imagine the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. For three consecutive years, The Boy Band Project has won Broadway World Cabaret Awards. They've opened for pop star Todrick Hall on his 2019 "Haus Party Tour," were featured alongside The Backstreet Boys on "Good Morning America," and have appeared on NY1 and WNBC TV. They've headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, Rehoboth Beach, The Green Room 42, Iridium NYC, Celebrity Cruise Line, Atlantis Events and have toured popular venues all over the country.

Saturday December 17 and Sunday, December 18 (LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE)

THE SKIVVIES - "Sleigh My Name"

The Skivvies will ring in the holidays with their sizzling holiday show, "Sleigh My Name," celebrating the release of their album of the same name. Special guests to be announced.

Tuesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM

Samantha Pauly - Holiday Show

Samantha Pauly is best known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in Broadway's SIX the Musical, as well as starring as Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed revival of Evita on London's West End. Samantha will sing everything from Broadway to pop and maybe even a country song.

Friday, December 23 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow ("Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle ("Isn't it A Shame"), Blood Sweat and Tears ("Blue Street"), Kool & the Gang ("Amore, Amore"), Nelly ("My Place"), and more.

Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM

BRASIL TRIO +1

Co-led by drummer/composer Rodrigo Bonelli and bassist/composer Pier Pappalardo, Brasil Trio + 1 fostered its distinctive sound by performing weekly in NYC. The band's debut album, Brooklyn Sessions, brings the richest elements of Brazilian music to the forefront. A modern Brazilian jazz band, Brasil Trio + 1 navigates through this music's styles never straying away from its strong traditions.

Monday, January 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Amy Spanger AND FRIENDS

See Broadway powerhouse Amy Spanger in a one-night-only concert where she will belt her actual face off. This Drama Desk-nominated Broadway Baby will sing songs from her celebrated career so far, including beloved tunes by Jonathan Larson, Cole Porter, Kander & Ebb, and more. Her special guests are the brilliant Broadway veteran Brian Shepard (who also happens to be her husband), and a few other talented friends from Broadway and beyond.

Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM

NÉLIDA TIRADO FLAMENCO

Acclaimed Flamenco artist Nélida Tirado will return to the venue with a passionate and dynamic evening of traditional Flamenco music and dance through a contemporary lens, melding improvisation, emotion, "duende," singing, and guitar playing. Tickets are $32. Nélida Tirado began her formal training at Ballet Hispanico of New York at the age of six. She was invited to tour the U.S. with José Molina Bailes Españoles and work as a soloist in Carlota Santana's Flamenco Vivo, soloist/ dance captain of Compañia Maria Pages and Compañia Antonio el Pipa, performing at prestigious flamenco festivals and television in Spain and throughout France, Italy, UK, Germany and Japan. She has performed in Carmen with New York's Metropolitan Opera and was the featured flamenco star in Riverdance on Broadway and touring companies.

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM

JOE PINO QUARTET

The Joe Pino Quintet is a high-energy straight ahead jazz quintet, featuring the group's original compositions and many Bebop classics. Pino is a New York City-based trumpeter who has performed at some of the most elite jazz venues in the city, including the Blue Note, Club Bohemia, Jazz at Kitano, Swing 46 and The Supper Club. His extensive performance career has led him playing with the national Broadway tour of Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway, Elf the Musical at Madison Square Garden, and with the multi Grammy-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage at Central Park Summer Stage.