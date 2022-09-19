Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wendy Scherl Reprises THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at The Green Room 42

Respected singer Wendy Scherl brings her Hamlisch tribute back to NYC

Sep. 19, 2022  

Wendy Scherl, a New York and Arizona-based singer, returns with "The Sweetness and the Sorrow: Songs of Marvin Hamlisch" to The Green Room 42 stage next month. Conceived with her two main collaborators, director Barry Kleinbort and musical director, Christopher Denny, Ms. Scherl takes a vocal joyride through the catalogue of Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch, offering new takes on standards and rarities culled from his numerous Broadway shows, film scores, and early pop songs.

Wendy's far-reaching program includes classics like "The Way We Were" and "What I Did for Love" alongside little-known gems like "Sweet Alibis" and "Two Boys" (which Hamlisch wrote with the late Peter Allen.) As Roy Sander of Bistro Awards wrote, "With her fluent musical vocabulary and sharp interpretive skill, Wendy Scherl illuminates and invigorates every song she sings." This is an evening not to be missed.

Wendy's critically acclaimed debut CD, You'll See, (Harbinger Records) earned her the 2020 Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) coveted LaMott/Friedman award for Recording of the Year and was named Top 10 Female Vocalist CD for 2019 by Cadence Magazine. Her most recent shows, New Scherl in Town (2017) and Town and Country (2019) earned her Broadway World and Mac award nominations for Best Vocalist.

Wendy will play her Hamlisch show on October 19th at The Green Room 42. All ticket and pricing information and ticket reservations can be found HERE.

For more info, please visit www.wendyscherl.com or email info@wendyscherl.com

Photos used in this article are from the debut performance of THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW and were made by Helane Blumfield.

