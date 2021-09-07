WOMEN OF THE WINGS, VOLUME III: A Celebration Of Female Musical Theatre Writers Announced At Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Women of The Wings Volume III on October 17th at 9:45 pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.

After two sold out editions, this third edition of Women of the Wings returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate female musical theatre writers!

It's an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Featured writers and performers include Shaunice Alexander, Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff, Amanda D'Archangelis, Amanda Jarufe, Rohan Kymal, Hannah Kloepfer, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Avery Norris, Christine Rosenblatt, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Lauren Taslitz, and Stephanie Turci - with additional writers and performers to be announced!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces, with music direction by Nissa Kahle.

Stay tuned for additional creative and cast annoucements!

Women of The Wings Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, October 17th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required upon entry.