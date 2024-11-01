WICKED Star Sarah Anne Fernandez & Singer Henry Platt Join BROADWAY HOLIDAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wicked's Sarah Anne Fernandez and singer/ songwriter Henry Platt will join musical theatre composer/ lyricist and pop songwriter, Michael Mott (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, And Sometimes… Love, Where The Sky Ends) in “Broadway Holiday with Michael Mott and Friends” at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, December 7th at 7pm in NYC.

Celebrate the spirit of the season with this joyful and heartwarming evening of Mott's mashups and medleys of traditional Holiday favorites as well as his original award winning Holiday songs. Referred to as “a contemporary composer you should know” by Playbill and "a truly special songwriter" by Broadway World, Mott will be featured on piano and vocals joined by some of the finest musicians in NYC: Andrew Zinsmeister on electric and acoustic guitar, David White on electric and acoustic bass, Adam Wolfe on drums and percussion, Brad Bosenbeck on violin, Sarah Overton on cello, Ericka Friedman on saxophone and woodwinds, with Sarah Hamaty and Lexi Rabadi on background vocals. Musical Direction and Supervision are provided by Broadway's Joshua Zecher-Ross (The Queen of Versailles, Once Upon A One More Time, Be More Chill). Orchestrations are provided by Mott, Zecher-Ross and Drama Desk Nominee, Kim Scharnberg (The Great Gatsby, Little Women, Jekyll & Hyde). Nia Blizzard serves as Production Stage Manager. The concert is produced by Motta Music and The Green Room 42.

Broadway Holiday with Michael Mott & Friends premieres at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor) on Saturday, December 7th at 7:00pm. Tickets and information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com, by calling (646) 707-2990 or emailing tickets@thegreenroom42.com. In-person plus livestream ticket options are available.

MORE ABOUT Michael Mott

Michael Mott is an internationally critically acclaimed award-winning musical theatre composer/ lyricist, pop songwriter and vocal producer with over 15 million streams to his name. He has been heralded one of Playbill's "contemporary composers you should know." Mr. Mott's original musicals include In The Light, A Faustian Tale (book by Kate Mulley and Nathan Wright), And Sometimes… Love (book by Gretchen Suárez-Peña), Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy (book by Corey Skaggs) and the ten minute musical, Riding Out The Storm (book and lyrics by Christine Toy Johnson) which has been adapted into a short film and is currently touring the short film circuit where it has won "Best Musical Film" in five separate festivals. He has written, produced and recorded four full length studio albums of his original theatre, pop and jazz material sung by some of the best vocalists from Broadway, television and film. His discography includes Where The Sky Ends, Abandoned Heart, The Only One and In The Light, A Faustian Tale (Highlights from the World Premiere Studio Casts Recording), plus several dance remix EPs, including Fly High (feat. Aisha Jackson), Gone (feat. Ben Fankhauser), Christmas, Will You Stay? (feat. TONY Award nominee Laura Osnes), The Impossible (feat. Matt Bloyd) and To All A Goodnight (feat. Jessica Vosk). He holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Ithaca College and is an Advanced Member of the BMI Musical Theatre Writers Workshop and Voting Member of the Recording Academy. MichaelMott.net | @Michael_Mott

