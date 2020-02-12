WHAT ABOUT US: LIVING WITH LYMPHEDEMA Comes To Albany For One Night Only

More people suffer from Lymphedema than MS, Muscular Dystrophy, ALS, Parkinson's Disease, and AIDS... combined. But we don't talk about this incurable disease. What About Us: Living with Lymphedema brings you Tina Himaya's story, from diagnosis to one hundred nights in hospital stays to today, where she is an advocate for more research, funding, and visibility. Through song and storytelling, Tina finds her voice as a person who has lived with Primary Lymphedema for thirty-four years.

"Making lymphedema (LE) and lymphatic diseases (LD) a national priority requires engaging the public in a way that helps them understand the impact of these diseases. The arts remain a most powerful way to share such a story, and Tina Himaya does just this with her breakthrough musical, What About Us: Living with Lymphedema. Do yourself a favor - go, and bring your loved ones with you." - William Repicci, CEO of the Lymphatic Education and Research Network

This is her story, but it's our fight. Join LE&RN and the New York Chapter for this unforgettable evening at McGeary's Pub, 4 Clinton Sq, Albany NY 12207. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, no drink minimum. 18+

Tickets can be purchased here: https://learn.ticketspice.com/what-about-us-living-with-lymphedema





