Voices to End Hunger to Present Cabaret at The Green Room 42

Voices to End Hunger, an inspiring organization founded by three young powerhouse performers, Scarlett Diviney, Jolie Wasserman, and Layla Capers, is set to host an unforgettable night of entertainment at The Green Room 42. On this special night, Kaylin Hedges will musically direct and produce a captivating cabaret show, featuring a stellar lineup of performers from Broadway, TV, and film.

This event isn't just a show-it's a mission. **Voices to End Hunger** has a heartfelt cause behind their performances: raising funds to provide foster children with much-needed resources and care. All proceeds from the event will go directly toward supporting foster children and making a meaningful impact on their lives.

Get ready to be dazzled by the talent and passion that will fill the stage. With performers from across the entertainment industry, this cabaret is set to be a spectacular evening filled with adventure, heart, and show-stopping numbers. Audiences will be treated to a night of entertainment that they won't soon forget. Don't miss this chance to witness the magic and be part of an incredible cause!

This is a must-see event, and tickets are expected to sell out fast. Join us for an unforgettable night that combines the best of entertainment with the spirit of giving. Be part of something truly special-you won't want to miss it!

Event Details:

When:*10/26/2024 at 1pm

Where:The Green Room 42

**Tickets:** [Purchase Tickets Here](https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/DjITKPittOkvv42Y0vrY/1729962000000?event_id=Ccgn5BrFhw9LsyPhqfOD)

Join Voices to End Hunger as they bring joy and music to the stage, all while giving back to foster children in need. #LoveOneAnother #KindnessMatters

About Voices to End Hunger:

Founded by young stars Scarlett Diviney, Jolie Wasserman, and Layla Capers, Voices to End Hunger is dedicated to using the power of performance to raise awareness and funds for causes that matter. Their current focus is helping foster children receive essential items and care. @voicestoendhunger

With the Following Performers: Isaiah Baston, Bella Perkiins, Derek Bedell, Winter Donnelly, Bryan Chan, Oscar Williams, Vinya Chhabra , Olivia Bucknor, Valentina Marino, Hudson Diviney, Scarlett Diviney, Kaylin Hedges, Emalyn Hedges ,Jolie Wasserman, Layla Capers

And the Band! Joshua Turchin, Ezra Kessler, Madden Osherow

