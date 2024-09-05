Vocalist Ann Kittredge To Make Chelsea Table + Stage Debut With ROMANTIC NOTIONS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vocalist Ann Kittredge will make her Chelsea Table+Stage (150 West 26th Street – NYC) debut with encore performances of “Romantic Notions,” continuing to celebrate her critically acclaimed second album, Romantic Notions, a diverse collection of songs on the numerous “notions” of love which was released this Spring.

Ms. Kittredge will take the stage on Friday, September 27 @ 7pm and then again on Thursday, November 14 @ 7pm with her Musical Director Christopher Denny (piano), Sean Harkness (guitar), Jay Leonhart (9/27) MaryAnn McSweeeny (11/14) (bass), Rex Benincasa (drums/percussion) and Aaron Heick (saxophone/flute) - 9/27 only. The evening will be directed by Barry Kleinbort.

Tickets are $20-40 (plus fees) and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum. Tickets are available here or by calling (212) 439-0499. The album was produced by award-winning songwriter and record producer Paul Rolnick, and is available on all digital platforms. For more information, visit www.jazzheads.com.

Inspired by her recent and highly anticipated second album release, “Romantic Notions,” Ann Kittredge brings to the stage a diverse collection of popular hits re-interpreted in a way that only Ann can do it. She integrates a broad range of rhythms and sentiments into every song and takes her audience on an emotional roller coaster ride showcasing her wide vocal range and talent for evoking strong emotion. A multi-award-winning vocalist, Kittredge transforms multiple classics by such luminaries as Carole King, Stevie Wonder and Bob Dylan, infusing them with new depth and artistry, while also introducing new material by Darnell White and the multi-award-winning team of Ahrens & Flaherty. Cabaret Scene's Bart Greenberg raves, "Kittredge can express emotions in all genres of pop music. It's a celebration of…relationships, here given a life-affirming delivery by Kittredge...Highly moving!”

Comments