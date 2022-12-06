Video: THE GOOD FIGHT's Sarah Steele Performs S.O.S. by ABBA at 54 Below

On Monday, November 28th Sarah Steele made her singing solo debut at 54 Below for 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD, a benefit for Planned Parnethood's Action Fund. The show was hosted by Mikayla Petrilla and featured the talents of the Good Fight star just weeks after she wrapped filming the final season of the show.



Steele performed a cover of SOS by Abba. Watch Sarah's performance below!



Sarah Jane Steele is best known for her role as Marissa Gold on the CBS legal drama series The Good Wife (2011-2016) and its CBS All Access spinoff series The Good Fight (2017-2022).

Steele had her breakout role as Bernice in the 2004 comedy drama film Spanglish. Steele went on to appear in an episode of the crime drama series Law & Order; the dark comedy film Mr. Gibb, which co-stars Hayden Panettiere, Tim Daly and Dan Hedaya; and the drama film Margaret, which co-stars Matt Damon, Matthew Broderick, Anna Paquin, Mark Ruffalo, and Allison Janney.

Steele appeared in the Off-Broadway production of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, which ran in September 2006 to December 2006 at the Acorn Theater. From 2007 to 2008, she appeared in the Off-Broadway play Speech & Debate. From January to March 2012 she appeared in the Off-Broadway play Russian Transport at the Acorn Theatre, playing the role of Mira. In late 2014, Steele made her Broadway debut in The Country House by Donald Margulies, playing the granddaughter, Susie, opposite Blythe Danner. In 2015, she appeared in the play The Humans, first Off-Broadway and then on Broadway.[6] She has also appeared in other Off-Broadway and regional productions.



Broadway's best banded together for one night only to raise spirits and funds for Planned Parenthood in a special evening of music that aims to empower, inspire, and uplift. Featuring chart-topping hits by women for women, audiences can expect to hear a star-studded Broadway cast cover the music of Ragtime, Jekyll and Hyde, Lesley Gore, Janis Joplin, ABBA, Stephen Sondheim, Ben Platt, Brandi Carlile, and much, much more. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood's Action Fund, raising funds and awareness for affordable reproductive healthcare.



The evening was hosted by Mikayla Petrilla (Sleep No More, "Saturday Night Live," Lincoln Center, NYMF) and featured the talents of Broadway stars Taylor Iman Jones (Andy in The Devil Wears Prada, Mopsa in Head Over Heels), Charissa Hogeland (Disney's Frozen, Nicola in Kinky Boots national tour), T. Oliver Reid (Hermes in Hadestown, Once on this Island), Jelani Remy (Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud, Simba in Disney's The Lion King), Sarah Steele (The Humans, The Good Fight, The Good Wife), Allie Trimm (Wicked, Bye Bye Birdie, 13), Robert Peterpaul (Seussical, Art of Kindness), Everton Ricketts, Saige Noelle Bryan and Mary Kate Moore (Into the Woods)



54 Sings for Planned Parenthood played 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, November 28th at 9:30pm. The program will return to 54 Below in June of 2023.



