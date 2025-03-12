Victor Jackson Returns To 54 Below With APRIL SHOWERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Victor Jackson in “April Showers” on April 7, 2025. Inspired by nature's ever-changing seasons, Victor's songs weave a tapestry of resilience, joy, and renewal. This intimate concert, featuring selections from his acclaimed EP, Man.Muse.Magic. is an invitation to celebrate the storms and sunshine that shape our stories.

With a career that spans over two decades, Victor has collaborated with stars like Jennifer Hudson, Kandi Burruss, and Alex Newell. He's also graced TV screens in shows like The Game, Step Up: High Water, Lovecraft Country, and Will Trent. Victor is excited to return to 54 Below after hosting their popular Gospel Brunch in December. “April Showers” invites audience members to dance in the rain with a setlist of original music, Broadway favorites, and unreleased gems. Rashad McPherson (Ben Platt: Live at the Palace, Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, November Sessions: Live at Rockwood) will be the music director for this one-night only performance. The band also includes Criston Oats on bass and Dani Williams on drums with Chauncey Matthews, Keeara Powell, and Tyneshia Hill as support vocalists.



Victor Jackson is the visionary founder of Glam Rock Soul Entertainment Group. Using his unique brand of faith, fire, and flair, Victor has guided countless creatives on their journey from idea to innovation. As a choreographer and creative director, Victor has worked with Kandi Burruss, Jennifer Hudson, Lil' Wayne, Hairbrella, and BRAVO. His 2020 EP, Man. Muse. Magic. earned him the 2021 NBAF Horizon Award in Music and a spot on the 2022 MusicForward & CITI LGBT Emerging Artist list. Victor was selected for GLAAD's 2024 EMEI cohort and his latest single, "Amusement”, is now available on all streaming platforms.

