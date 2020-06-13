VIDEO: Shauna Hicks Releases New Parody Series
Inspired by Randy Rainbow's parodies, Broadway's Shauna Hicks releases her own parody series.
Shauna Hicks has starred on Broadway in Blood Brothers opposite David and Shaun Cassidy with Petula Clarke, Carole King, and Helen Reddy. She played Rosemary in the Broadway tour of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying opposite Ralph Macchio, receiving rave reviews and garnering Florida's Carbonell Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical and a Chicago Jeff Award nomination for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical. Shauna got her big break understudying the Judy Garland Role in "Meet Me In St. Louis" on Broadway. Other credits include playing Kelly on As the World Turns and premiering with Cynthia Nixon in Douglas Carter Beane's The Country Club.
Watch her latest parody, Don (Michael Jackson's Ben) Year of the Rat