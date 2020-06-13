Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Shauna Hicks Releases New Parody Series

Article Pixel Jun. 13, 2020  

VIDEO: Shauna Hicks Releases New Parody Series

Inspired by Randy Rainbow's parodies, Broadway's Shauna Hicks releases her own parody series.

Shauna Hicks has starred on Broadway in Blood Brothers opposite David and Shaun Cassidy with Petula Clarke, Carole King, and Helen Reddy. She played Rosemary in the Broadway tour of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying opposite Ralph Macchio, receiving rave reviews and garnering Florida's Carbonell Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical and a Chicago Jeff Award nomination for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical. Shauna got her big break understudying the Judy Garland Role in "Meet Me In St. Louis" on Broadway. Other credits include playing Kelly on As the World Turns and premiering with Cynthia Nixon in Douglas Carter Beane's The Country Club.

Watch her latest parody, Don (Michael Jackson's Ben) Year of the Rat


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Performers Question the Sustainability of Online Streaming
  • Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga & Melissa Errico Join Seth Rudetsky For Streaming Concerts!
  • Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tomorrow
  • VIDEO: Watch HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More- Live Now!