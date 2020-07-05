VIDEO: Lucie Arnaz Stops by Cabaret Corner

Lucie Arnaz, star of stage, screen, and cabaret comes to The Corner for this week's episode of Cabaret Corner, a series devoted to having meaningful conversations with leaders in the cabaret community. To this reporter, Lucie is one of the kindest and most generous people I've had the pleasure of interviewing. Her pursuit of joy and love in all aspects of life is infectious, and makes it so easy to fall madly in love with her.

Lucie Arnaz has had an extremely diversified career spanning over 50 years in show business. She has starred on the New York stage in They're Playing Our Song (Theatre World, LA Drama Critics and Outer Critic's Circle Awards), Lost in Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Pippin and Grace and Glorie; in the London premiere of The Witches Of Eastwick; in the Coconut Grove Playhouse premieres of Once Removed and A Picasso; in national tours of Pippin, Seesaw, Whose Life Is It Anyway?, Social Security and My One And Only (Sarah Siddons Award); and in regional theatre productions of Wonderful Town, Master Class, Cabaret, The Guardsman, Annie Get Your Gun, I Do! I Do!, Educating Rita, Vanities, and Mack And Mabel, to name just a few.

Lucie has appeared on television in The Lucie Arnaz Show, Sons And Daughters, The Black Dahlia, The Mating Season, Who Gets The Friends?, Washington Mistress, Death Scream and six seasons of Here's Lucy; on the big screen with Neil Diamond and Sir Laurence Oliver in The Jazz Singer (Golden Globe Nomination), Down To You, Second Thoughts, Billy Jack Goes To Washington, The Pack, Wild Seven and has lent her voice to the new animated fantasy about the NY Yankees, Henry And Me.

Lucie has performed the opening number on the Academy Awards (1981) and at The White House several times. She was Executive Producer of the I Love Lucy 50th Anniversary Special (Emmy nomination), and Lucy & Desi: A Home Movie (Emmy winner 1993). She produced two CD ROMS. She recorded her first album for Concord Jazz, "Just In Time," and her newest CD, "Latin Roots," is a celebration of just what the title says. Lucie has been traveling the country and the world with her various concerts for over 20 years.

