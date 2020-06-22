VIDEO: Joshua Turchin's The Early Night Show – Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) Releases New Episode Today

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) releases a new episode today. Season three, episode eleven (which is also available on the Broadway Podcast Network: http://bpn.fm/TENS) features special guests: Tori Bingham (Anastasia), Kylie Kuioka (Panama Hattie, The King and I) and Allie Joseph.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

Joshua Turchin (@joshuaturchin) enjoys watching late night television, but isn't allowed to stay up late because he's still a kid. His love for late-night inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy and original music to a family-friendly audience. Turchin is encouraging other performers from the Broadway, TV and Film communities to DM him on Instagram for more collaborations to help entertain everyone who may be isolated during the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Joshua Turchin is thrilled to work with other professional kids in his virtual cabaret to showcase their talents and support the entertainment industry by raising funds for The Actors Fund. Turchin says, "This is a great time for us all to stay home and create. I've been working as an accompanist for a few years now in and around NYC. The quarantine has inspired me to be creative and find a way to continue to do what I love and allow others to do the same, all while supporting the very important organization, The Actors Fund."

