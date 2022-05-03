VIDEO: Donna Vivino Performs 'Send in the Clowns' at SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED

Sondheim Unplugged took place at Feinstein's/54 Below on April 24. A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer.

Watch Donna Vivino perform Send in the Clowns below!

Songs from shows including A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more were performed.

The event featured Music Direction by John Fischer.

Special Guest:

Lorna Dallas (Side by Side by Sondheim 25th Anniversary production, London)

Ramona Mallory (Anne, A Little Night Music Broadway revival)

Sally Mayes (Rose, Harbour Lights Theatre's Gypsy)

Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna)

Starring:

John Treacy Egan

Aaron Ramey

Brian Charles Rooney

Lucia Spina