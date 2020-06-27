VIDEO: Cabaret Corner Hosts a Pride Panel With Shakina Nayfack, Shani Hadjian, Benjamin Rauhala, Mauricio Martinez, and Raymond J. Lee

Cabaret Corner invited ground-breaking members of the entertainment community of Manhattan and the LGBTQIA+ to join in for a discussion about Pride, what it means to them, and how Pride and their artistry inform their work and their lives.

For this special panel of artists who lead, BWW Cabaret editor Stephen Mosher invited Trans activist and creator of the blistering and brilliant show MANIFEST PUSSY, Shakina Nayfack, Middle Eastern badass Shani Hadjian, who works as actor, singer, and photographer, Fairy Godfairy Benjamin Rauhala of the phenomenon The Broadway Princess Party, Mexican role model and leading man Mauricio Martinez, and Broadway star/proud papa Raymond J. Lee.

Together, this panel of unique talents and valuable voices share ideas and philosophies about the fight for justice and the future of cabaret, a conversation that is definitely in keeping with the mission statement of Cabaret Corner, "a series devoted to having meaningful conversations with change-making cabaret artists."

Check out the panel below!

Cabaret Corner is collecting donations for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, an organization that "helps men, women, and children across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling, and emergency financial assistance." To make a donation, please click the link below: https://broadwaycares.org/donation-options-page/

This week, Cabaret Corner will continue collecting donations for the Black Trans COVID-19 Community Response Grant Program. This program provides the transgender community rapid response funds for emergency food, shelter, utilities, transportation, and health care, also free care packages that include life-saving PPE, personal hygiene and safe sex supplies and referral to resources for our most vulnerable populations at their point of need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to donate: https://blacktrans.org/donate/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You