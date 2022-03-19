VIDEO: Broadway's JJ Niemann Performs Danny Feldman's 'If I Were a Girl' from HIDE AND SEEK

JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon) performed "If I Were a Girl" from Danny Feldman's HIDE AND SEEK at famed cabaret spot, Feinstein's/54 Below. Audiences can expect to see this, among other songs, in JJ Niemann's portrayal of Charles in Hide and Seek this April at Feinstein's/54 Below. The concert is sold out, but audiences are able to live stream the one night only event from home.

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon) and more in Danny Feldman's "HIDE AND SEEK" on April 1, 2022 at 9:30pm. An autobiographical musical, Hide and Seek chronicles the three year journey of Andrew, a high school sophomore, as he comes to terms with his newfound sexuality. Through the pressure of his friends and social media, Andrew discovers what it means to live his life authentically. Written by Danny Feldman at the age of sixteen, the evening will feature orchestrations and music direction by Eli Schildkraut.

The cast includes Feldman as Andrew, alongside JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon) as the romantic lead, with Emma Pittman (Winner of "The Search for Roxie"), Aaron Patterson (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations), Kelli Youngman (Anastasia, The King and I), Brendan C. Callahan (Sing Street), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple), Sam Foti, and more to be announced.

Hide and Seek plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) April 1, 2022 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

To purchase tickets to the live stream, click here.

