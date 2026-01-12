UKC BROADWAY BRUNCH: ALL UKE NEED Is Love Set For 54 Below In February

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will host UKC Broadway Brunch: ALL UKE NEED IS LOVE on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. The event will benefit the Ukulele Kids Club, which provides ukuleles and music therapy resources to hospitalized and medically fragile children.

The brunch concert will be hosted by Thayne Jasperson, the longest-running original Broadway cast member of Hamilton, and produced by Ukulele Kids Club. Music direction will be provided by Joshua Turchin, who will also serve as co-host.

Performers scheduled to appear include Allie Trimm, Michael Thatcher, Anna Zavelson, Jenny Mollet, Gabriella Pizzolo, Krystal Hernandez, Kay Sibal, Najah Hetsberger, Taylor Marie Daniel, Gianna Yanelli, Kelsie Watts, Desmond Luis Edwards, Madison Kopec, Natalia Artigas, Annabel Liebert, and students from Dance Molinari Broadway, with additional participants to be announced.

The band will feature Joshua Turchin on piano, Peter Douskalis on guitar and ukulele, Luke Woodle on drums, and Kat Cartusciello on bass.

Ukulele Kids Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to donate ukuleles to medically fragile children and provide access to music therapy and ongoing musical education. As of 2025, the organization has distributed nearly 17,000 ukuleles to children in hospitals worldwide.

UKC Broadway Brunch: ALL UKE NEED IS LOVE will take place at 54 Below, located at 254 West 54th Street. Cover charges range from $35 to $46, with premium seating available for $73.50. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and additional information are available at 54Below.org.

Proceeds from the event will support Ukulele Kids Club’s hospital and community programs, helping provide instruments and therapeutic music experiences to children in need.