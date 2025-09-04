Toni Nagy Brings PUMP YOUR PELVIS AGAINST THE PATRIARCHY To Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internet sensation Toni Nagy, the dancing, pulsing, feral comedian most known for her viral videos where she interpretive dances her philosophies is coming to Joe's Pub on October 5th. It is a night of stand-up comedy and clowning called “Pump Your Pelvis Against the Patriarchy.” The show will also feature a special musical performance with original songs by Toni Nagy and a Joe's Pub favorite, Bridget Barkan - singer-songwriter, actress, and member of the iconic band "Scissor Sisters" fresh off their UK Arena tour and international tour with Kesha.

"Pump Your Pelvis Against the Patriarchy," is a wild and raw journey of equal opportunity genital humor. It is a comedy adventure for anyone who is currently waking up in an existential crisis while releasing a primal guttural scream at the state of the world. If you are looking to connect to others whose eyes are also Clockwork Orange-style peeled open, and you feel the yearning to emotionally moisturize into a new vision of society, then this is the show for you.

This comedy show will penetrate your psyche and provide comedic relief to help unblock the emotional constipation of our current culture. Toni's stand up self-reflects in a fun house of mirrors while bumping into sociological reflections. Her work is aimed to deconstruct society so we can build it back up together as a community. The audience will collectively come in unity at Toni's comedy, that is a guarantee.

When you “pump your pelvis against the patriarchy” you deprogram yourself from the deep state by gyrating the collective consciousness of our crotches into a new paradigm. Toni peels off the skin of her mask to reveal the true face of her own brain washing. She controls her mind to examine the mind control that has controlled her. This comedy show will be the emotional salve you need to heal the wounds of our mutual traumas.

Toni is in the midst of a national comedy tour where she is, “dancing on the edge of reality” according to the “Facebook Fact Checkers.” Also, Elon Musk once tweeted that she “seems dumb” because of her political beliefs - which is Toni's greatest accomplishment.

Toni Nagy is a stand-up comedian and content creator most known for her viral videos where she interpretive dances her philosophies, spiritual curiosities, and political rants while gyrating her crotch at an alarming speed. Toni has over 850,000 followers across her social media platforms, not that she's counting or anything. Being with Toni is like micro-dosing shrooms, but then an hour later wondering, "wait... was that actually a macro-dose!?" She is currently on a national tour with her two-woman tragic-comedy called "Grape Culture," which strips down our culture of domination without consent - fresh off a sold out off-broadway run at the SOHO Theater in NYC. Toni is also touring her 1-hour stand up show called, "pump your pelvis against the patriarchy" which debuts at Joe's Pub Theater in NYC. And if that's not enough Toni for you, she is also touring her one-human show "Men, Come Inside of Me" which had a sold out run at the Cannonball Fringe Festival in Philadelphia.