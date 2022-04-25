Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TodayTix Hosts Broadway Speakeasy This May

Performances are May 13-28, 2022.

Apr. 25, 2022  

TodayTix will host a Broadway Speakeasy across six nights in May 2022.

Ushering in a new generation of iconic New York nights where cocktails flow and jazz crooners seduce, transport yourself into a titillating world of decadence, possibility and nostalgia. Broadway Speakeasy celebrates a new era of the roaring twenties where Broadway's most iconic artists will perform sets honoring the most legendary Jazz cats such as Ella Fitzgerald, Bing Crosby & Frank Sinatra.

Set in Studio 54 legend Ian Schrager's exclusive Paradise Club, each night will immerse audiences into a full food, beverage and entertainment experience that calls for your best dress, your most daring date and your keenest sense of temptation. Broadway Speakeasy is New York's best kept secret since prohibition.

Performances are May 13-28, 2022. Learn more at https://www.todaytix.com/nyc/shows/25158-broadway-speakeasy-at-paradise-club.

