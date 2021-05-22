Theatre@Home Announces One Year Anniversary Celebration

Theatre@Home is preparing to celebrate their one year anniversary. Join Theatre@Home on May 29, 2021 for the premiere of their virtual celebration.

This very special celebration is written and directed by Theatre@Home's artistic directors, Justin Christopher Odon & Cassandra Jones. Joining them is Tom Hessman as manager, Eva Burns & Jessica Sanzone as associate choreographers, and Claire Healey as production assistant.

Featuring performances by Adah Christian, Aidan Herman, Alexa Beck, Alexis Hernandez, Austin Rose, Bree Hollis, Brittany Ambler, Carrington Martin, Cassandra Jones, Chris Schmalbach, Claire Healey, Costa Maitoglou, Derek Rizzo, Diana Puertas, Elena Worton, Emily Stein, Gabriela Moncivais, Gina Teschke, Haley Schmalbach, Joseph Guzzone, Justin Christopher Odon, Kara Handy, Kara Pizzolo, Kat Hessman, Kitana Sultan, Mackenzie Uplinger, Mai Kawamura, Malaika Wanjiku, Mitchell Hendricks, Nicholas Buonvicino, Regene Odon, Shannon Kathleen, Stefanie Worton, Troy Banks

The Theatre@Home Dance Ensemble: Brittany Ambler, Elena Worton, Emily Regas, Emma Forster, Eva Burns, Faith Stack, Gabbie DeBenedict, Jessica Sanzone, Libby Blubaugh, Stefanie Worton, & Quincy Southerland

The Theatre@Home Jr Ensemble: Addie Jaymes, Addison Geisler, Adeline Jackson, Adriella Ann Goncalves, Aoife Oldroyd, Autumn Allocco, Avery Peaslee, Cooper Carlisle, Eliana Gamble, Ella Burgess, Emmanuella Olaitan, Gianna Sophie Minardi, Harper Lee Gamble, Hudsyn Silvermintz, Julia McComiskey, Juliana Filapek, Kyleigh Filippone, Kylie Ferland, Maci White, Maddie Bruno, Millie Cherry, Nola Linder, Payton Bischoff, Ryan Hill, Sofia Castellanos, Sofia Primiano, Tessa Shaffer, Trey Thompson, & Valeria Garrofe

Theatre@Home's One Year Anniversary will also feature special guest performances by Patti Murin and Adam Pascal.

Founded by Justin Christopher Odon back in May 2020, he set a plan for Theatre@Home to be a virtual platform to connect with artists who are dormant in their fields of talent due to the shutdown. The creation of Theatre@Home was a way to "wake up" these artists and to spread the message that the arts are still alive and strong. He passed a message to all involved in Theatre@Home to "Be creative and have fun!"

The very first Theatre@Home production premiered on May 29, 2020 and was meant to be a one time only event. During the days leading up to their very first premiere, popularity of Theatre@Home began to grow and a sequel would be written in to give their audience what they want and crave. Theatre@Home's very first show had a cast of artists from around New York and New Jersey. The very first show also had a special guest appearance by Renee Rapp (Mean Girls on Broadway).

With the gears of creativity at full speed, many more productions for Theatre@Home were created and they eventually announced open call auditions for artists from all over the US and Canada to join them on their journey. Between the end of the first production to the end of August, Theatre@Home produced Theatre@Home A Musical Sing-Along Part 2 (July 2020) & Theatre@Home A Musical Sing-Along Goes to Hollywood: A Celebration of TV & Movie Musicals (August 2020). Within these two productions, Theatre@Home featured Christy Altomare (Anastasia on Broadway), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls on Broadway), and Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls on Broadway) as special guests. At the conclusion of Theatre@Home's third show, they made an announcement that would sadly be the end of their virtual concert series.

Theatre@Home was not finished just yet because they began transforming Theatre@Home A Musical Sing-Along into Theatre@Home: Save the Arts. With that transformation, a new logo was revealed, a website had been released, and a brand new mission was written. That mission was that Theatre@Home would now be a platform for ALL artists to show off their work and for Theatre@Home to encourage artists from all over to keep growing and to keep creating during these unprecedented times. A series of virtual art galleries were created on Theatre@Home's website that features writers, photographers, singers, musicians and so much more!

Then, in late September 2020 a very special announcement was made. . .the virtual concert series were back by popular demand! Theatre@Home would then go on to produce Theatre@Home Mischief Night: A Halloween Sing-Along (Oct. 2020), Theatre@Home Unplugged: Celebrating 6 Months of Theatre@Home (Nov. 2020), and Theatre@Home For The Holidays (Dec. 2020) with special guest Tora Woloshin (X-Factor USA Season 1).

As 2020 was coming to end, Theatre@Home made the ultimate and exciting decision of doing even more open call auditions and writing many more productions for 2021. Their 2021 productions include Theatre@Home Come Alive: Dance Showcase (Jan. 2021), Theatre@Home With Love (Feb. 2021), Theatre@Home Jr Part 1 (Mar. 2021), Theatre@Home A Magical Sing-A-Long (Apr. 2021), Theatre@Home Jr Part 2 (May 2021), Theatre@Home One Year Anniversary (May 2021), & The Theatre@Home Awards (Jun. 2021).

At the beginning of 2021, a special announcement was made introducing the brand new Board of Theatre@Home. The members of our Board would go on to help further Theatre@Home's mission to keep the arts alive. Members of Theatre@Home's Board include Alexis Hernandez, Bree Hollis, Brittany Ambler, Derek Rizzo, Elena Worton, Kat Hessman, and Tom Hessman.

Theatre@Home has touched the hearts of many and has given over 240 artists the chance to create during these unprecedented times. Theatre@Home is inviting everybody to join them as they celebrate one year of virtual productions and their mission to save the arts.

Theatre@Home One Year Anniversary is a free virtual event premiering on YouTube on May 29, 2021 at 7pm EDT.

Visit Theatre@Home's website for more information.

www.TheatreAtHomeNJ.com