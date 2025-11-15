 tracker
The Sofia Presents THE MEHER FUND CABARET Benefit; Hosted by Dave Pierini

The cabaret is on December 4 at 7 p.m.

By: Nov. 15, 2025
The Sofia will present The Meher Fund Cabaret, benefitting The Meher Free Dispensary, on December 4 at 7 p.m.

The intimate evening of music, laughter and heart produced by B Street Theatre company member Meher Mistry benefits The Meher Free Dispensary, a medical center providing free healthcare to over 100 villages in rural western India.

Audiences are encouraged to enjoy an evening of games, songs, and entertainment featuring additional company members: Amy Kelly, Peter Story, Stephanie Altholz, Hunter Hoffman, and Brittni Barger, and hosted by Dave Pierini; plus he'll entertain attendees with a cooking demo.

Donations will be accepted throughout the evening to help bring healing and hope to those who need it most.




