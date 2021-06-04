The Randy Andys to Return to Live Performance Pangea

Executive Producer and Founding member Alison Mahoney (Evita, The Food Network's The Singing Baker) and Pangea Performance Space, have announced The Randy Andys triumphant return to the New York cabaret scene on Thursday, June 10th at 7 PM.

"The Randy Andys...sweep away the audience to a sassy brassy wonderland. Each of them more charming and talented than the last..." Broadway World

The Randy Andys is a post-modern homage to The Andrews Sisters. Singing contemporary songs - Lizzo, Kesha, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Janelle Monáe - with a wink and a nod to a bygone era featuring Broadway's biggest and brightest starlets.

The Randy Andys has an incredible female-identifying rotating cast. The June 10th show will feature Monica Blume (Blue Bloods, Kinky Boots), Alex Chester (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Joy Del Valle (West Side Story), and Katie LaMark (RENT). Directed by Antoinette DiPietropolo (Mamma Mia!, Annie), music Arrangements by Adrian Ries (Band's Visit), and choreographed by Gina Daugherty (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

The Thursday, June 10th performance begins at 7 PM and is free and open to the public. Pangea is located in the East Village at 178 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003. For dinner reservations go to: www.pangeanyc.com

Additional cast and creative team information, as well as upcoming Randy Andys shows can be found on their website - www.TheRandyAndys.com.