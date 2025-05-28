The Off-Beat Players to Celebrate Disabilities and Neurodivergence at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On July 9th, The Green Room 42 will present "The Off-Beat Players and Friends: A Celebration of Disability and Neurodivergence". Performing alongside some of the company's veteran performers will be stars of the Broadway musical, "How to Dance in Ohio",the first Broadway musical with openly Autistic actors playing Autistic characters.

This special one night event is an evening that features songs of hope, strength, and triumph. Come celebrate this community that champions disability and neurodivergence through joy, laughter, and the power of live theater.

The Off-Beat Players are a Greenwich-based inclusive theater company for young adults that features performers with and without disabilities. Now, they are making their New York City concert debut alongside some of their favorite friends in a night to embrace and empower everyone's unique differences.

THE OFF-BEAT PLAYERS was founded in 2001 by Kim Malara. The Off-Beat Players have grown to be a company of over fifty members who work both in the performing arts and technical theatre, including young adults from Greenwich High School, The Convent of the Sacred Heart, Brunswick, Greenwich Academy and The Greenwich Country Day School. Recent productions include "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat", "Seussical", "Godspell" and the upcoming "Pippin".

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names

and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

Tickets are now available for "The Off-Beat Players and Friends: A Celebration of Disability and Neurodivergence".

