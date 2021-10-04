Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Music of Masi Asare To Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME III at Feinstein's/54 Below

Additional writers and performers include Shaunice Alexander, Tracee Beazer, Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff, Amanda D’Archangelis, Amy Jo Jackson and more.

Oct. 4, 2021  
The music of Masi Asare will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 17th at 9:45pm.
Masi Asare is a composer, lyricist, and playwright. Shows: PARADISE SQUARE (lyrics), Nederlander Chicago Nov/Dec 2021 and coming to Broadway early 2022; THE FAMILY RESEMBLANCE (book/music/lyrics; Theatre Royal Stratford East commission, developed O'Neill Center); RISHVOR (book/music/lyrics), commissioned Barbara Whitman/Grove Entertainment; MONSOON WEDDING (lyrics), to tour internationally in 2022; SYMPATHY JONES (music/lyrics/concept; NYMF); and the one-act play MIRROR OF MOST VALUE (Marvel). A past Dramatists Guild Fellow, Masi received the inaugural Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award for a woman composer of musicals; the Holof Lyricist Award and Haupt Composition Prize from the O'Neill Center; and honors from the Lilly Awards and Theater Hall of Fame. She holds a BA from Harvard and a PhD from NYU and is on the theatre faculty at Northwestern University. https://masiasare.com.

Additional writers and performers include Shaunice Alexander, Tracee Beazer, Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff, Amanda D'Archangelis, Amy Jo Jackson, Amanda Jarufe, Rohan Kymal, Hannah Kloepfer, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Avery Norris, Lauren Pritchard, Jace Reinhard, Christine Rosenblatt, Zoe Sarnak, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Lauren Taslitz, Stephanie Turci, and Simone Zamore.

Megan Minutillo directs and produces, with music direction by Camille Johnson.

Women of The Wings Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, October 17th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Use the code CELEBRATION5 for $5 off main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and additional information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


