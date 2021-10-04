The Music of Masi Asare To Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME III at Feinstein's/54 Below

Holof Lyricist Award and Haupt Composition Prize from the O'Neill Center; and honors from the Lilly Awards and Theater Hall of Fame. She holds a BA from Harvard and a PhD from NYU and is on the theatre faculty at

Additional writers and performers include Shaunice Alexander, Tracee Beazer, Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff, Amanda D'Archangelis, Amy Jo Jackson, Amanda Jarufe, Rohan Kymal, Hannah Kloepfer, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Avery Norris, Lauren Pritchard, Jace Reinhard, Christine Rosenblatt, Zoe Sarnak, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Lauren Taslitz, Stephanie Turci, and Simone Zamore.

Megan Minutillo directs and produces, with music direction by Camille Johnson.

Women of The Wings Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, October 17th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Use the code CELEBRATION5 for $5 off main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and additional information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.