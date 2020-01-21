The Music Of Little Women Returns To The Green Room 42

Come to The Green Room 42 for a celebration of the music from Little Women. On the tails of the epic movie release, Annabelle Fox (producer + Amy March) decided it was the perfect time to remount their wildly successful concert that took place last May, in which they raised money for the NYC Women's March.

Own your story and join the March sisters and company as they bring the beloved songs by Mindi Dickstein and Jason Howland and story by Louisa May Alcott to life. This all star ensemble of singers is led by Broadway's Elizabeth Ward Land (Amazing Grace) with music direction by Rachel DeVore Fogarty (Unbelievable).

Featuring:

Elizabeth Ward Land (Amazing Grace) as Marmee , Suzanna Champion (Newsies) as Jo March, Alie B. Gorrie (Bastard Jones) as Beth March, Annabelle Fox (Disney's Freaky Friday) as Amy March, Caleigh Alessi (Funny Girl) as Meg March, Nolan Baker (A Christmas Carol: The Musical) as Laurie, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (Once) as Professor Bhaer, with additional casting announcements to come.

When: Saturday February 22nd at 9:30 pm

Where: 570 10th Avenue

Tickets: https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/XPyda9sN2zE7HO4UZAJE/1582425000000





