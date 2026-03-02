The Improv Centre To Premiere EXPLORATION BLANK This Spring

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Improv Centre will present the world premiere of EXPLORATION BLANK from April 9 through June 27 in Vancouver, B.C. Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with a special opening night performance on Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Created by Artistic Director Alan Pavlakovic, the new improvised comedy follows a rotating crew of space explorers as they embark on an audience-inspired galactic adventure. Each performance is built from audience suggestions and a series of improv mini-games, resulting in a different storyline and setting each night.

According to Pavlakovic, the production draws inspiration from science fiction tropes while leaning into theatrical spectacle. “I designed this show to really let imaginations run wild – for our performers and our audiences,” he said. “Whether you love the ‘Wars’ or the ‘Trek’, this is the show that will make a spectacle of all those wonderful out-of-this-world tropes and bring some of your favourite galactic adventures to the stage. I'm over the moon excited to produce my first show from start to finish as AD and give audiences a peek into my mind, my formative years, and very much still my current passions. Expect rich soundscapes with flashing lights, boson whistles, red alerts, advanced tech, and alien encounters; no simple Earthbound characters in this show, just galaxies of wonder.”

Tickets range from $20 to $25 for students and seniors and from $31.50 to $38.50 for adults. Tickets are available online at www.theimprovcentre.ca, by phone at 604.738.7013, or in person at The Improv Centre Box Office, located at 1502 Duranleau Street in Vancouver.