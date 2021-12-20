The Green Room 42 Announces Additional Covid-19 Protocols

As the severity of New York's rise in COVID-19 cases as it relates to the Omicron variant, and in addition to vaccine mandates, temperature checks, and mandatory masks in public areas, The Green Room 42 has announced the following other ways they are adjusting and adapting for the safety of their patrons, performers, and staff:

Effective immediately, in addition to the live in-person experience, ALL SHOWS will be live-streamed. This enables guests who may feel uncomfortable, have been exposed, are experiencing symptoms, or have tested positive to watch from the comfort of their homes until this wave passes. a??

All in-person tickets to their shows come with a $10 food and beverage voucher that may be used in the room. If a guest feels uncomfortable being unmasked and/or eating and drinking while watching the show, they may choose to remain masked for the performance and enjoy their credit while dining in their adjacent outdoor space, heated tented area, or other outlets on the 4th floor of YOTEL.

If a guest purchases an in-person ticket that they transfer to a streaming ticket, the food & beverage voucher can be collected at a later date and used throughout the year.



These steps are in an effort to keep The Green Room 42 running, artists employed, in a safe and adaptive way that meets the moment that we are all experiencing.



If you have special requests regarding upcoming orders, please reach out to tickets@thegreenroom42.com.



Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.



The Green Room 42 COVID-19 Policy



All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter the venue. For help providing proof of vaccination, they recommend NY State Excelsior Pass, linked here. Their staff is required to be masked and they are fully vaccinated whenever possible.



Food & Beverage Voucher



While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.