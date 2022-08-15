The Fremonts Bring THE FAILURE CABARET to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Award Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents The Fremonts in The Failure Cabaret on September 24th at 9:30pm.

Fresh off a month at the Edinburgh Fringe, The Fremonts bring their critically acclaimed show, The Failure Cabaret, to NYC!

Wanna feel better about your own dysfunctional romantic relationship? The Fremonts have been married for ten years and they have the therapy bills to prove it. In this dark comedy cabaret fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Justin Badger from Fremont, California (Hair on Broadway, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Vocals/Guitar) & Stephanie Dodd from Fremont, Nebraska (59E59, Shakespeare & Company, Vocals/Accordion) perform their original music and tell their story of meeting in New York, performing on Broadway, accidentally moving to a pretentious mountain town and doing everything in their power to stay sane and married at the same time. This show was born when Executive Producer & Advertising Legend Chuck Porter declared, "Hey kids, let's do a show!" after a few beers in a hotel bar. It has a companion piece, a full-length album by the same title, which was released digitally in April 2019.

The Failure Cabaret plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 24th. There is a $30 - $70 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Born in New York City and raised in Boulder, CO, The Fremonts create unique theatrical experiences for their audiences by blending americana music and storytelling with a cabaret aesthetic. Stephanie Dodd (originally from Fremont, Nebraska - vocals/accordion) and Justin Badger (originally from Fremont, California - vocals/guitar) present their original music with performance skills honed from years of working as professional actors.

Justin Badger is a voice over artist and musician based in the Berkshires. He has an M.F.A. from Columbia University School of the Arts and made his Broadway debut in HAIR (directed by Diane Paulus). As a voice over artist, he has worked with clients such as McDonald's, Fisher Price, Dish Network, Premier Members Credit Union, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, CDOT and Colorado Lottery. He also narrated a number of novels and short story collections now available on audbile.com, was a series regular on the Saturday morning cartoon Yu Gi Oh: 5Ds and added various characters to Yu Gi Oh: Zexal in addition to singing the theme song for season two.

Stephanie Dodd is a writer and musician currently based in the Berkshires. As an actor, she performed at Shakespeare & Company, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Ars Nova, Joe's Pub, Dixon Place, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Club Oberon at ART, Aquila Shakespeare, 59E59, Stonington Opera House, Irondale Center and many others. Her play Hollow received workshops at Dixon Place and readings in Stonington ME, at Abingdon Theatre in NYC, and at TASIS in Lugano, Switzerland. Devil in the Hole, her aerial country rock musical with music by Justin Badger, played at Dixon Place and The House of Yes in Brooklyn. The project was a finalist for the Resident Artist Program at Mabou Mines. Her 10-minute play, The Black Bride of Texas, was produced at the Durango Arts Center and won an audience favorite award. She is a voice over artist and co-writer of several cabarets including Welcome Home, Hamlet! and Congratulations, Macbeth!