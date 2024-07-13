The Cast of MJ, Lucie Arnaz, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

THE CAST OF MJ THE MUSICAL PRESENTS: THE JAM – JULY 15 AT 7PM

The Broadway cast of MJ the Musical is proud to bring their talents to the 54 Below stage.

Produced by Sarah Sigman and Blu, The Cast of MJ The Musical Presents: The Jam is a concert where cast members will sing pop and R&B music that brings them joy and fuels their passion.

Featuring principals, ensemble members and your favorite “Cover Corner,” this will be a sensational night of music that will make you feel like part of the family. You've seen them kill it on Broadway every night… and now the cast can't wait to show you what else they can do.

Featuring Dasia Amos, Blu, Nick T. Daly, Zachary Downer, John Edwards, Tré Frazier, Ilario Grant, Michael Harmon, Matthew Frederick Harris, Ayana Jackson, Bre Jackson, Apollo Levine, Matte Martinez, Sage, Tavon Olds-Sample, Sarah Sigman, and Antoine L. Smith.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Join Brandon Michael Nase as he makes his NYC and 54 Below solo concert debut. An internationally known performer, musician, and educator, Brandon brings you a night of genre-spanning music with favorites from U2 to Prince to ChloexHalle. Known for his unique vision and musicality, Brandon was most recently seen in the inaugural commissioned production of Watchnight at the NYC Perlman Performing Arts Center and across the country as Old Deuteronomy in the Cats revival national tour. Brandon has performed with the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, DSO, and made his Carnegie Hall debut in December of 2021, performing alongside Kelli O'Hara with the NY POPS!

In addition to performing, Brandon recently has returned from music supervising the critically acclaimed London revival of Passing Strange at the Young Vic.

You do not want to miss this intimate night.

Featuring Wildlin Pierrevil, Marina Pires, and Kuhoo Verma.

Joined by Paul Johnson on bass, Malachi Mabson on keys, AJ Jagganath on guitar, and Joshua Simpson on drums.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lucie Arnaz: I GOT THE JOB! SONGS FROM MY MUSICAL PAST WITH MUSICAL DIRECTOR Ron Abel – JULY 16-20 AT 7PM

The performance on July 17 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand after a sold-out 54 Below engagement!

Celebrating a life on stage, Lucie Arnaz (Pippin, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, They're Playing Our Song) makes a triumphant return to Broadway's Living Room in I GOT THE JOB! Songs From My Musical Past. From her first role at 14 as The Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland to a grandmother hanging upside down on a trapeze while singing about the preciousness of life in Pippin, Lucie and musical director Ron Abel offer audiences this brand new concert sharing stories and songs that Lucie has long been known for. With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors, and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway's greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them. Join us for an evening of honoring our great American musical theatre that is not to be missed!

On July 17, celebrate Lucie's birthday, streaming live and in-person!

Lucie Arnaz began her long career in a recurring role on the television program “The Lucy Show.” At fifteen, she became a series regular on “Here's Lucy,” and she later starred in her own series “The Lucie Arnaz Show.” On film, Lucie has co-starred in The Jazz Singer with Neil Diamond and Sir Laurence Olivier. Lucie's Broadway credits include They're Playing Our Song, Lost in Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Pippin.

Arnaz and her husband of thirty-eight years, actor/writer Laurence Luckinbill, teamed up to form ArLuck Entertainment, a film and television production company, and together produced the documentary Lucy & Desi: A Home Movie, which was honored with an Emmy. During her distinguished career, Lucie has received numerous accolades including a Golden Globe nomination, a Theatre World Award, and Chicago's famed Sarah Siddons award.

$78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $128 premium seating (includes $13 in fees) - $133.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHARLIE ROMAN AND THE GLAD RAGS ORCHESTRA CELEBRATE THE 1920S AND 1930S – JULY 16 AT 9:30PM

Charlie Roman and his Glad Rags Orchestra are proud to bring their celebration of 1920s and 30s popular dance band music to 54 Below! Led with vocals by Charlie Roman and conducted by saxophonist Gabriel Evan, Glad Rags will delight your hearts and ears with romantic and enchanting melodies from popular music of the Golden Era. From up-tempo hot jazz numbers, to heart melting vocals to songs like “Midnight, The Stars and You,” Glad Rags will transport you to a time of elegance and musical sophistication you never knew you were missing. With a rare repertoire from the likes of Ray Noble, Rudy Vallee, Al Bowlly, and more, don't miss this chance to be won over by the tuxedo clad Glad Rags Orchestra!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Andrew J. Koehler: MY GOLDEN AGE, SONGS FROM AN OLD SOUL – JULY 17 AT 9:30PM

Join Andrew J. Koehler at 54 Below in My Golden Age: Songs From An Old Soul. A multi-hyphenate artist born and raised in New York, Andrew has been performing in New York City and across Long Island for over a decade. His resume contains notable roles and shows such as Ernst Ludwig in Cabaret, Billy Flynn in Chicago, and The Big Dream Off-Broadway. Andrew takes you on a journey through time and classic repertoire while featuring a surprise special guest or two. With music from shows like I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Carousel, She Loves Me, and The Phantom of the Opera, complete with standards made famous by Frank Sinatra, Andrew shares what it's like to be an Old Soul in the present day. Boasting brassy vocals with a rare gravitas reminiscent of the 1940s, he is sure to have you leaving the building with a newfound appreciation for the Golden Age of Musical Theatre!

Featuring Samantha Eagle, Kaitlyn Mendez, Domenick Napoli, Maggie Robinson, and Patrick Silk.

andrewjkoehler.com

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: BOY ON BILLBOARD – JULY 18 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a powerful evening of hope and healing featuring the songs of Boy on Billboard! In a stellar celebration of new works and female writers, experience unforgettable new hits like “Wait With Me,” “Helping People,” “Crashing Down,” “Music in the Sky,” “Cases Like This,” and more! Based on the true story of James Apple, his sister, and his battle with mental illness, this work takes a fearless dive into a timely story of tragedy and family. Featuring cast of up-and-coming stars, this concert is produced and directed by composer Lisa Apple, playwright Meg Parker Wilson, and producer Heath Bromley. Music direction by Darnell White.

Featuring Jack Austin, Jacqueline Castillo, Clay Davis, Laura Davis, Megan Demsky, Avery Jayne Doyle, Brandon Edwards, KyLea Ingram, Mikaela Phillips, Ryan Polite, and Ashley Seal.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS A CARTOON CABARET – JULY 19 AT 9:30PM

Bringing you songs from your favorite animated shows and movies, it's A Cartoon Cabaret at 54 Below! Experience an array of songs sung by one of the most “animated” casts you'll ever see! Produced by Shayne Vasquez, not only will this be a nostalgic spectacle, but it'll be a show to shed some much needed light on the voice acting community!

Th-th-th-THAT'S all folks! See you there!

Featuring Flynn Jungbin Byun, Addison Clover, Wes D'Alelio, Finnigan B. Faye, Molly Kavanaugh, Corey Loftus, Clark Mantilla, Billy Platt, Rebecca Russell, Dustin Scully, Shayne Vasquez, and Chloë Wendler.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – JULY 20 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Robert Frost.

Featuring Liz Lark Brown, Bill Daugherty, John Easterlin, Cooper Grodin, MOIPEI, Annika Stenstedt, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we'll start your day by feeding both your body and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York's most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC's legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott's impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway's Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (and is fast-approaching 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York's historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel's Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town! Music direction by Evan Zavada.

Featuring Bill Daugherty, Danny Gardner, Emily Larger, William Michals, Tony Award nominee Kenita R. Miller, Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll, Allison Semmes, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LAURA AND Linda Benanti: MOTHERS KNOW BEST – JULY 21, 23, & 24 AT 7PM

Experience Tony Award winner Laura Benanti as she joins forces with her mother, Linda, in a touchingly humorous show about mother-daughter relationships. Music direction by Billy Stritch.

Raised in Kinnelon, New Jersey, Laura jumped right from the lead in her high school musical Hello, Dolly! to Maria in the 1998 Broadway revival of The Sound of Music. She has since starred in 11 Broadway shows and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards, winning one Tony Award for her role as Louise in Gypsy (2008). A star of both stage and screen, Laura has an impressive television and film roster.

Her mother, Linda Benanti, was part of the national tour of The Odyssey with Yul Brynner and performed off-Broadway and regionally as The Girl in The Fantasticks, Guinevere in Camelot, Marion in The Music Man, Anne in A Little Night Music, Nanette in No, No, Nanette, Sarah in Guys and Dolls, and many others. After retiring from performing, Linda opened a vocal studio in Kinnelon, New Jersey. From this studio, Linda teaches everyone from local students to Broadway stars. Linda is thrilled to be out of retirement and performing across the country with her daughter!

$39 cover charge (includes $5 in fees) - $100.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $99 premium seating (includes $10 in fees) - $161 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLACKER THE BERRY: AN ELECTRIFYING ALL-BLACK CABARET AND BURLESQUE SHOW, FEAT. Taylor Iman Jones, KYLE FREEMAN, & MORE! – JULY 21 AT 9:30PM

Join us for Blacker The Berry: An Electrifying All-Black Cabaret and Burlesque Show, featuring a talented cast of Black Broadway performers. Produced by Sunphillage Productions, known for their innovative events across Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, this show promises live music, captivating burlesque performances, and a night filled with entertainment. As a current cast member of The Wiz on Broadway, producer Michael George is thrilled to bring this unique and exciting experience to the stage. Don't miss the opportunity to indulge in a night of glamour and celebration at Blacker The Berry.

Hosted by Kyle Freeman.

Featuring Michael S. George aka Cinna Marie, Christina Jones, Taylor Iman Jones, Polanco Jones, Jr., Mariah Lyttle, Kareem Marsh, Janayé McAlpine, Anthony Murphy, and TJ Wilson.

Band led by Manny Houston (Illinoise, Freestyle Love Supreme).

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Lucie Arnaz: I GOT THE JOB! SONGS FROM MY MUSICAL PAST WITH MUSIC DIRECTOR Ron Abel July 17 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

NEW MUSICAL: BOY ON BILLBOARD July 18 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

