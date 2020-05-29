The Cabaret to Release Broadway Performers to Celebrate the Tonys

In light of the 2020 Tony Awards being postponed indefinitely, The Cabaret is releasing archived performance footage of Tony winners and nominees who have graced The Cabaret stage thanks to the Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series.

Twelve different performers will be featured, all of whom hand-selected songs from their Cabaret performances to be released over the course of six days, beginning on Sunday, June 7 (the originally scheduled date for the Tony Awards). This carefully curated collection of songs will be available to view on The Cabaret's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/thecabaret121) and website (www.thecabaret.org) in hopes of keeping the spirit of Broadway's biggest night alive.

"The shuttering of venues means we have already lost one of the things that we love - live performance, which we rely on to enlighten us, connect us, and to comfort us. And now, with something as iconic as The Tony Awards being cancelled, we thought it was time to offer a new form of entertainment and celebration of the artists we love so much," says Shannon Forsell, Artistic Director and CEO.

"We have always compared the intimacy of cabaret to that of having a Broadway star, jazz diva, or chanteuse singing at a cocktail party in your living room. Now that can literally be the case. It will be a while until we can all come together in person, but we are doing all we can to recreate that feeling of togetherness."

One way to recreate that feeling, The Cabaret suggests, is by hosting a "virtual cocktail party" with your friends (or, if you're a Cabaret regular, your usual tablemates) before or after watching the archived footage. Platforms like FaceTime, Zoom, Skype, or Google Hangouts make it easier than ever to recreate the feeling of talking face-to-face and enjoying a drink together.

Not only are followers getting a chance to watch (or re-watch, if they attended the show live) a variety of top-notch performances by Tony winners and nominees - they're getting to watch them for free.

"Cabaret has always provided respite from the troubles of the world," says Forsell. "And that is exactly what everyone needs during these tumultuous times."

While the videos are free to enjoy, viewers are encouraged to make an online donation to a cause that serves those deeply affected by this crisis, such as The Indy Arts & Culture COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, The Actors Fund, or The Cabaret.

Viewers are also encouraged to keep an eye out for future video releases. The Cabaret plans to release additional videos from the Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series, the Christel DeHaan International Series, and the Jazz at The Cabaret Series. The Cabaret hopes to begin streaming live performances in the coming months.

In the meantime, be sure to tune into The Cabaret's YouTube from June 7-June 13 so you can enjoy the finest in cabaret performances from the comfort of your own home.

