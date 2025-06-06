The Anderson Brothers Play Artie Shaw at the Birdland Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Anderson Brothers will play Artie Shaw at the Birdland Theater, NYC next month. Performances will run July 4, 5, 6, with shows at 7:00 & 9:30pm.

Grammy-Winning Juilliard graduates and identical twin brothers Peter and Will Anderson were born and raised in Washington D.C. They have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion, and can be heard on the soundtrack of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks. Peter and Will received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway Show, Le Jazz Hot (one of eight sold-out productions at Manhattan's 59E59 Theaters), and are 2018 Bistro Award winners.

Artie Shaw once said, “An artist should write for himself & not for an audience. If the audience likes it, great. If not, they can keep away." Never happy with the business of music or, for that matter, with bandleading and always forming and unforming bands in restless succession, clarinetist Artie Shaw was nonetheless one of the giants of the Big Band era, with a series of popular hits from 1938's "Begin The Beguine" to 1940's "Frenesi" and a lasting reputation for pursuing art over entertainment. Artie Shaw was a composer, author, and master clarinetist, pushing musical boundaries by blending American swing with European and Latin styles, with a musical legacy that helped define the cultural identity of America.

Performers

Peter Anderson - tenor & soprano sax, clarinet

Will Anderson - alto sax, clarinet, flute

Mike Davis - trumpet

Chuck Redd - drum set

Jeb Patton - piano

Paul Gill - acoustic bass

